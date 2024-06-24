17,125 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.87 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

