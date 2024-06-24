17,710 Shares in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DQ. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,658,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,192,000 after purchasing an additional 107,235 shares during the period. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 28.5% during the third quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC now owns 148,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 32,942 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in Daqo New Energy by 31.2% during the third quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,350,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,877,000 after buying an additional 320,789 shares during the period. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the third quarter valued at $2,991,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $607,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Daqo New Energy Stock Performance

DQ opened at $17.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $41.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.32). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $415.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

DQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down previously from $23.50) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DQ

Daqo New Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.