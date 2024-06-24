18,063 Shares in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 309,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 48,155 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,472,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,999,000 after acquiring an additional 995,293 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 5.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 70,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 132,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LIND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Insider Transactions at Lindblad Expeditions

In related news, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 33,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $246,629.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 126,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,208. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 33,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $246,629.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 126,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,208. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex P. Schultz bought 25,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $194,510.86. Following the purchase, the director now owns 151,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,526.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 60,810 shares of company stock valued at $460,390 in the last quarter. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIND opened at $7.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 2.96.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

