1,816 Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Vision MN LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 30,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5,452.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 144,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 141,929 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $5,995,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,742 shares of company stock worth $57,672,688 over the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.62.

Get Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $380.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $139.37 and a one year high of $394.64. The company has a market capitalization of $92.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 718.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.08.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.