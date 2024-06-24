1,900 Shares in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Acquired by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 34,300.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Copa by 1,778.4% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Copa by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CPA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Copa in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Copa from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Copa from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of CPA stock opened at $94.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.48. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $78.12 and a 52-week high of $121.20.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.92. Copa had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $893.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Copa’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Articles

