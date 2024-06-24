1,924 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Acquired by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.03. 33,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,626. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $108.54.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.