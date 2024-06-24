1,945 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.70 and a 200-day moving average of $109.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $442.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

