2,177 Shares in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARM in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in ARM in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ARM in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in ARM in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 99.48.

ARM Stock Performance

Shares of ARM stock opened at 160.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 121.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is 108.22. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of 46.50 and a fifty-two week high of 177.31.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.30 by 0.06. The company had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 865.94 million. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

