2,242 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Bought by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,386,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,246,000 after buying an additional 609,911 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,415,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,515,000 after buying an additional 983,799 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,087,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 706,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 705,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.51. 137,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,884. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $29.27.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

