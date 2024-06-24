2,569 Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Purchased by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. New Republic Capital LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLH stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,949. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.73. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $111.74.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

