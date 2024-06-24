2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Gap Down to $37.87

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.87, but opened at $34.37. 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF shares last traded at $34.35, with a volume of 1,429,104 shares traded.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.9677 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd.
2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
