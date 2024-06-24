3,270 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

C has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.03.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C opened at $59.98 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.