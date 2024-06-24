345 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Purchased by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 36 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 92.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $872.50.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $768.95. 54,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $755.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $802.06. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

