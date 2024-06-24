3,645 Shares in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Acquired by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MNST

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.33. The company had a trading volume of 488,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,561,497. The stock has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $61.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.46.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.