3,865 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Bought by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune 45 LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 172.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $45.63. 903,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,580. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.74 and a 52 week high of $46.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.93. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

