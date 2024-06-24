3,884 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Acquired by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.56. 1,741,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,260. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.484 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

