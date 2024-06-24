410 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Bought by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 17,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of MDY stock traded up $4.72 on Monday, hitting $540.07. The company had a trading volume of 408,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,482. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $537.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $524.45. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $558.34.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Dividend Announcement
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
