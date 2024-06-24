4,115 Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Acquired by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita Trading Up 1.0 %

DaVita stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,615. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.36 and a 200-day moving average of $125.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a return on equity of 68.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

