4,117 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.62 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $125.99. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.90.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.