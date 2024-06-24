423 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 2,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 3,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $137.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.47. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $141.16.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

