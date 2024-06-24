4,328 Shares in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $3,446,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,251,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 968,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 172,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.10.

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 1.7 %

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $12.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.79. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.64.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

