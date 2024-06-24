443 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Bought by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,515,000 after acquiring an additional 698,611 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,977,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,288,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,008,000 after purchasing an additional 88,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,146,000 after purchasing an additional 66,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total transaction of $1,870,897.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,747.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.48, for a total transaction of $1,870,897.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,987 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,347 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.50.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $422.61. The stock had a trading volume of 12,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.27 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $423.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.28.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

