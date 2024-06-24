4,662 Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Purchased by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,113,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.63. The stock had a trading volume of 23,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,516. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.52. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $51.70.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

