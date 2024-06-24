47,004 Shares in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.11% of Bridge Investment Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth $479,000. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRDG opened at $7.15 on Monday. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $865.04 million, a PE ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $79.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

BRDG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.20.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

