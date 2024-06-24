4,752 Shares in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 4,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Genesis Energy by 479.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,417,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after buying an additional 1,172,536 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 988,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 194,258 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genesis Energy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,852,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,615,000 after purchasing an additional 279,836 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Genesis Energy by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,765,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,408,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,313,000 after buying an additional 394,055 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:GEL opened at $13.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.96. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). Genesis Energy had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $770.11 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.48%.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.