5,182 Shares in ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF) Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Financials (NYSEARCA:SEF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.22% of ProShares Short Financials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ProShares Short Financials by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 59,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 11,650 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short Financials alerts:

ProShares Short Financials Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SEF opened at $10.57 on Monday. ProShares Short Financials has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84.

ProShares Short Financials Profile

ProShares Short Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services economic sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), credit card insurers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Financials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Financials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.