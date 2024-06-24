576 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 37.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,693,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter worth about $491,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,058,000 after buying an additional 6,248,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.02.

MRNA opened at $133.40 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.52.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $210,561.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,918.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.68, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,086,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,199,144.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $210,561.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,918.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,255 shares of company stock worth $55,846,531. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

