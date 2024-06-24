58,515 Shares in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Bought by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 58,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LZ. Swiss National Bank increased its position in LegalZoom.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 24.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 179,456 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 38.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 27.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,212,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,207,000 after purchasing an additional 476,039 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

LZ stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.15. 243,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,602. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.27, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. LegalZoom.com had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $174.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

