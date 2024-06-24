600 Shares in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.12. 1,610,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,573. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average of $58.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.91.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.7008 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

