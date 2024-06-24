6,009 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by True North Advisors LLC

True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of True North Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.27 on Monday, hitting $503.05. 1,074,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,143,641. The business has a 50-day moving average of $480.83 and a 200 day moving average of $463.95. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $505.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

