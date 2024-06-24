6,521 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Acquired by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,521 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 627.8% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.04. 5,710,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,762,105. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.94. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $172.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.77.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

