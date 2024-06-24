7,413 Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $8,559,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,477,000 after acquiring an additional 48,484 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 433.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE BERY opened at $60.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.44. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BERY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

