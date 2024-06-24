AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI) Stock Position Reduced by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC reduced its stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC owned 2.68% of AB High Yield ETF worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in AB High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000.

AB High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:HYFI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,463. AB High Yield ETF has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $37.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day moving average is $36.41.

AB High Yield ETF Company Profile

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

