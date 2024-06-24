Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 16,795 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 43,499 shares.The stock last traded at $8.59 and had previously closed at $8.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABL. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on shares of Abacus Life from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Monday.

Abacus Life Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $559.94 million, a P/E ratio of 436.72 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Abacus Life had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abacus Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abacus Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

