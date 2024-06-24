Abacus Planning Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.4% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 14.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 76,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.95. 204,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,684. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.95. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.64.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

