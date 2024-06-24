Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 171 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $548.36. The company had a trading volume of 550,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,341,836. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $551.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $525.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.14. The firm has a market cap of $473.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

