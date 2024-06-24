Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 778 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $503.05. 1,074,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,143,641. The firm has a market cap of $455.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $505.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $480.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $463.95.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

