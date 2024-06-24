AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.3% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $170.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89. The firm has a market cap of $300.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

