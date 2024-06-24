Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Shares Gap Up to $11.07

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.07, but opened at $11.34. Adeia shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 31,321 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ADEA. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research note on Thursday.

Adeia Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Adeia had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adeia Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Adeia’s payout ratio is 58.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADEA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Adeia by 635.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adeia by 267.3% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Adeia by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adeia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Adeia by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

