Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Gap Down to $65.66

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $65.66, but opened at $64.01. Adtalem Global Education shares last traded at $64.63, with a volume of 22,344 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ATGE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.75.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.68 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Manjunath Gangadharan sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $62,199.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATGE. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 226,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 126,114 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth $7,305,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 580.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 122,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 104,431 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1,584.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 50,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 47,771 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 11.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

