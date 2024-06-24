AerCap (NYSE:AER) Reaches New 52-Week High at $94.63

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.63 and last traded at $93.33, with a volume of 70877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.31.

Several research firms have issued reports on AER. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. AerCap’s payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $145,951,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AerCap by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,028,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,459 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $137,412,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at $133,330,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in AerCap by 123.7% during the third quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 2,872,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

