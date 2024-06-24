Aethlon Medical (AEMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.18) per share for the quarter.

Aethlon Medical Stock Down 0.3 %

AEMD stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.60. 843,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,247,523. The company has a market cap of $1.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.48. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEMD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

