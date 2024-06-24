Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Holdings Trimmed by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. trimmed its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 12.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Albemarle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 112,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 25.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 165,467 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,136,000 after acquiring an additional 34,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ALB traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.83. 803,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,882. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.33 and a 200-day moving average of $124.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $92.29 and a 1-year high of $247.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Further Reading

