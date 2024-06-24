Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Alkermes by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,311,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,721,000 after purchasing an additional 42,748 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Alkermes by 143.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 91,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 54,231 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 251.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 511,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 365,964 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,688,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,306,000 after buying an additional 13,545 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Alkermes Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ALKS opened at $24.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.47. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.15). Alkermes had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

