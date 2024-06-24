Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Trading Up 5%

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) shares were up 5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $34.67 and last traded at $34.11. Approximately 57,312 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 164,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AOSL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -101.71 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average is $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $38,278.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,704.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $975,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 24.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,005,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,017,000 after buying an additional 198,291 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 288.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after buying an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

