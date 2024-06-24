Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 76,410 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,458 shares of company stock worth $26,375,053. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.26.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $179.58. 2,182,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,818,990. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.35 and a 52-week high of $180.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.05 and its 200 day moving average is $152.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

