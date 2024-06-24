Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Gap Up to $6.41

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.41, but opened at $7.47. Altimmune shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 6,530,264 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.11.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 22,645.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Timelo Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altimmune by 2,597.0% in the 4th quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. now owns 809,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 779,095 shares in the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 567,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after buying an additional 367,219 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 1,282.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 436,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 445,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 269,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,493,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

