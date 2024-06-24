Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $556,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 57,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 38,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $45.87 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $47.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

