Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lane & Associates LLC

Lane & Associates LLC lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.37. 4,228,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,258,049. The company has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $47.19.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MO. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

