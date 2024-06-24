American International Group Inc. Acquires 1,802 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $38,873,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 662,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 251,112 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,297,000 after purchasing an additional 120,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $9,344,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HST stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

